Light & Wonder (LNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.13 million. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNW opened at $59.50 on Monday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNW shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

