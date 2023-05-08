Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Up 5.8%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.45. 245,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 827,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on LTH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.
Life Time Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.