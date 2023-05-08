Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Up 5.8%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.45. 245,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 827,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

