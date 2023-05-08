Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 6.6%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 1,345,136 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 523,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $615.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.77% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,940,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.