LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,710 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in LatAmGrowth SPAC were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $6,030,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $4,523,000.

Get LatAmGrowth SPAC alerts:

LatAmGrowth SPAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LATGU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Company Profile

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LATGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.