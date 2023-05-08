Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-5.70 EPS.

LNTH stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $892,722.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,425,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

