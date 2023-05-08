L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 6,627 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,571,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,913,000 after acquiring an additional 576,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA remained flat at $46.59 during trading on Monday. 3,998,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,508,284. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

