L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 243 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.0% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,557,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,535,000 after purchasing an additional 44,804 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $3,152,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 258,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

