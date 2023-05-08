L.B. Foster (FSTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSTR stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSTR. B. Riley boosted their target price on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

