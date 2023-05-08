Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.54

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.54 and last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 2710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

About Kuehne + Nagel International

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.9891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

(Get Rating)

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.