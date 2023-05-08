Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.54

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.54 and last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 2710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.
The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
