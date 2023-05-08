Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.38.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE KTB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

