kneat.com (KSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.93 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 38.52%.

Shares of TSE:KSI opened at C$2.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.11. kneat.com has a 12-month low of C$2.31 and a 12-month high of C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

