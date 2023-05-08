Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,671 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at $112,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 137.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,064. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

