Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.31 million.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91. Kforce has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kforce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kforce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

