Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.27 million. Kforce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.94-1.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,887. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 43.52%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Kforce by 82.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.