Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $225.18 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $374.35 million and $225.18 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 509,624,529 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,673,807 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

