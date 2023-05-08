Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $33,951.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,281 shares of company stock worth $271,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 291,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Articles

