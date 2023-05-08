Karen Penrose Purchases 822 Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Stock

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose bought 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$60.73 ($40.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,921.70 ($33,060.73).

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.31.

Ramsay Health Care Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous Interim dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ramsay Health Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

