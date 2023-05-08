Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $3.02 on Monday. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 295,896 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.