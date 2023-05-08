K-Bro Linen (KBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of C$70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.09 million.

TSE:KBL opened at C$29.99 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$33.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

