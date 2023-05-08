JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Trimmed by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,685,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,212,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 959,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after buying an additional 785,463 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

