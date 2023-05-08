Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.08.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.