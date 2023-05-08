JMP Securities Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $15.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 77,598 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 102.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 219,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 111,213 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

