JMP Securities Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $24.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. Relay Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.