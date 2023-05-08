JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Holdings Cut by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.04% of JFrog worth $21,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $10,228,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,126,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $798,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,303,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,085,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,126,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
