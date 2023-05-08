JBF Capital Inc. Takes Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,056. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.04.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.