JBF Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 0.5% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,528,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,933,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $190,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,468,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 44.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

