Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $232.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.86. The company has a market capitalization of $436.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

