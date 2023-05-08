Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPSGet Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

UPS opened at $176.83 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.12. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

