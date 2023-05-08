Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

UPS opened at $176.83 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.12. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

