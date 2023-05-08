Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 27,030 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,102,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,102,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $45,303,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

Atlassian stock opened at $134.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 84.75% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

