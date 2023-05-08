Jag Capital Management LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in TC Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in TC Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

