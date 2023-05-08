Jag Capital Management LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Globant by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Stock Down 5.9 %

Globant stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

