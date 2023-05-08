Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Etsy by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.