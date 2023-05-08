Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 307 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after purchasing an additional 307,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $55,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $330.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.96 and a 200 day moving average of $349.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock valued at $31,114,171. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.