iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 126,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after acquiring an additional 391,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 797,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,286. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.