iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.03

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.03 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 2085637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,022,000 after buying an additional 654,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,589.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,559,000 after buying an additional 380,441 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

