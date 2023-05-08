iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Lessened by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 6.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $131.73. The company had a trading volume of 694,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.