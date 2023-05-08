iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

