iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.06

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 59726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $789.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,559.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).
