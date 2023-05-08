iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.69

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.69 and last traded at $124.55, with a volume of 687644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $118.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

