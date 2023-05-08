iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.69

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.69 and last traded at $124.55, with a volume of 687644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $118.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.