iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.56

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 53,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,411,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 170,287 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

