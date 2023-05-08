iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.45

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 2649425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $588.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

