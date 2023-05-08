iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Hudock Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,280. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

