Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lowered by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 685,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

