IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.00 million-$63.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.51 million. IRadimed also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

IRadimed Price Performance

IRadimed stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,157. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $589.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRMD. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $412,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,148,928.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $211,243.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,466 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,190.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,148,928.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,287 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.