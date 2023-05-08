IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.00 million-$63.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.51 million. IRadimed also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.93 million, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRMD. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at IRadimed

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,759,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,759,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $368,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,416,536.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,247 shares of company stock worth $4,035,287. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

