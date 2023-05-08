IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 3,828 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hologic by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 294,983 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hologic by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hologic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,405,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,130,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hologic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 79,021 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $83.43. 235,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,044. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

