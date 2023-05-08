IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,216 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,882,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $219.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,763. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $226.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,234 shares in the company, valued at $142,621,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,621,182.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,213 shares of company stock worth $8,987,591 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

