IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 567,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 101,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 81,911 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 743,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.75. 384,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,076. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

