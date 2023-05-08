IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $3.98 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

