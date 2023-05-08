IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

